Dr. Robert McKelvey, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert McKelvey, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Dartmouth College.

Dr. McKelvey works at Robert S Mckelvey MD in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert S Mckelvey MD
    5520 S Macadam Ave Ste 265, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Oregon Dental Service
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 05, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Mckelvey for 10 years. After being diagnosed with conversion disorder and anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more, he has helped me navigate it all. He has effectively helped me manage my non-epileptic psychiatric induced seizures from 7-12 a day to 3-4 a year. Highly recommend.
    — Aug 05, 2020
    About Dr. Robert McKelvey, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1922016468
    Education & Certifications

    • McLean Hospital
    • Cambridge Hosp
    • Dartmouth College
    • Harvard
    • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert McKelvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKelvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKelvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKelvey works at Robert S Mckelvey MD in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. McKelvey’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. McKelvey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKelvey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKelvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKelvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

