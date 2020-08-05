Dr. Robert McKelvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKelvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McKelvey, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Dartmouth College.
Robert S Mckelvey MD5520 S Macadam Ave Ste 265, Portland, OR 97239 Directions
I have been seeing Dr. Mckelvey for 10 years. After being diagnosed with conversion disorder and anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more, he has helped me navigate it all. He has effectively helped me manage my non-epileptic psychiatric induced seizures from 7-12 a day to 3-4 a year. Highly recommend.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, German
- 1922016468
- McLean Hospital
- Cambridge Hosp
- Dartmouth College
- Harvard
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. McKelvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKelvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKelvey speaks German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McKelvey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKelvey.
