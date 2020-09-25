Overview of Dr. Robert Melikian, MD

Dr. Robert Melikian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Melikian works at ROBERT MELIKIAN MD OFFICE in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.