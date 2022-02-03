Overview

Dr. Robert Milam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Milam works at Honor Health Medical Group (Scottsdale Healthcare ) in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.