Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Nelson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dgr Mgmt. Inc.2201 Ridgewood Rd Ste 400, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 378-9601
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Nelson is caring and truly listens to his patients. He takes his patients opinions into account, and he never forces any medicine on you that you are uncomfortable with. I don't feel like I'm rushed out of his office. He takes extra time with you if you need it. I sometimes barely need to wait for my appointment and other times need to wait longer, but I'm okay with this since I know it's because he isn't rushing patients.
About Dr. Robert Nelson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nelson speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.