Overview

Dr. Robert Packer, MD is a Dermatologist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center



Dr. Packer works at Denver Dermatology Consultants - Wheat Ridge in Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.