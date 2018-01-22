Dr. Robert Palazzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Palazzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Palazzo, MD
Dr. Robert Palazzo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Palazzo works at
Dr. Palazzo's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4970Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palazzo?
Dr Palazzo did an amazing job performing a triple bypass and repaired the mitral valve in my fathers heart. Dr Palazzo took the time to explain the procedures to my parents. I recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Robert Palazzo, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1740335496
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hosp-S Campus, Thoracic Surgery Mass Gen Hosp, General Surgery
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palazzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palazzo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palazzo works at
Dr. Palazzo has seen patients for Aortic Valve Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palazzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Palazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palazzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.