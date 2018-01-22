Overview of Dr. Robert Palazzo, MD

Dr. Robert Palazzo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Palazzo works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.