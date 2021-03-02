Overview of Dr. Robert Parel, MD

Dr. Robert Parel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Parel works at MEDICAL CENTER OF CENTRAL GEORGIA in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Traumatic Brain Injury and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.