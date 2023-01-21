Overview

Dr. Robert Paulsen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HILLCREST BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Paulsen works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Primary Care Bernsen in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.