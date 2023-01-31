See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Columbus, OH
Dr. Robert Perkins, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.8 (23)
Map Pin Small Columbus, OH
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Perkins, MD

Dr. Robert Perkins, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Perkins works at Physical Medicine Associates Inc. in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physical Medicine Associates Inc.
    3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 1010, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-3810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 31, 2023
    I have been going to Dr. Perkins for years and he is so caring and such a good listener. He actually ended my pain with a formal appointment and one treatment that enabled me to start physical therapy at McConnell Health. The whole group he recommended were wonderful. I still see he every three months to monitor my medicine. He is my hero!
    Christine Crouse — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Perkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912057449
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perkins works at Physical Medicine Associates Inc. in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Perkins’s profile.

    Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

