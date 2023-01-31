Dr. Robert Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Perkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Perkins, MD
Dr. Robert Perkins, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Perkins works at
Dr. Perkins' Office Locations
Physical Medicine Associates Inc.3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 1010, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Perkins for years and he is so caring and such a good listener. He actually ended my pain with a formal appointment and one treatment that enabled me to start physical therapy at McConnell Health. The whole group he recommended were wonderful. I still see he every three months to monitor my medicine. He is my hero!
About Dr. Robert Perkins, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912057449
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.