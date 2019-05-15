Overview of Dr. Robert Reeves III, MD

Dr. Robert Reeves III, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Reeves III works at University of Colorado Health -Primary Care at Printers Park Medical Campus in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.