Dr. Robert Rosequist I, MD

Family Medicine
3.2 (39)
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Rosequist I, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.

Dr. Rosequist I works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Cypress Creek in Wesley Chapel, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Cypress Creek
    26827 Foggy Creek Rd Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 973-7774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Aug 30, 2022
    Laurel G. — Aug 30, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Rosequist I, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699771071
    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Hosp Charleston
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosequist I has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosequist I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosequist I works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Cypress Creek in Wesley Chapel, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosequist I’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosequist I. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosequist I.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosequist I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosequist I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

