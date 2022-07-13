Dr. Robert Santrock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Santrock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 200, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 895-8747Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Very good experience with him. He did ankle replacement on me back in 2017. We discussed and what procedures to do this time on other ankle. With his knowledge and experience in ankle replacement I feel good in his hands.
Dr. Santrock has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santrock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
