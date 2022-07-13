See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Worthington, OH
Dr. Robert Santrock, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (22)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Santrock, MD

Dr. Robert Santrock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Santrock works at Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center in Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Santrock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center
    350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 200, Worthington, OH 43085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 895-8747
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Jul 13, 2022
Very good experience with him. He did ankle replacement on me back in 2017. We discussed and what procedures to do this time on other ankle. With his knowledge and experience in ankle replacement I feel good in his hands.
Jarvin Talkington — Jul 13, 2022
Photo: Dr. Robert Santrock, MD
About Dr. Robert Santrock, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497731780
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Santrock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Santrock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Santrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Santrock works at Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center in Worthington, OH. View the full address on Dr. Santrock’s profile.

Dr. Santrock has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santrock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Santrock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santrock.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santrock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santrock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

