Dr. Robert Sayers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Sayers, MD
Dr. Robert Sayers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Sayers works at
Dr. Sayers' Office Locations
Kids Are Great Pediatrics320 E Fontanero St Ste 308, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 577-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Sayers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1144261405
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- David Grant Med Ctr
- David Grant Med Ctr
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
