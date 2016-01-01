Overview of Dr. Robert Schumeister, MD

Dr. Robert Schumeister, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.