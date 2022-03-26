Overview of Dr. Robert Schwartz Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Schwartz Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Schwartz Jr works at NEW ADDRESS EFFECTIVE 1 1 2009 in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.