Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD
Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD is a Dermatologist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Young Rhan Kim M.d. Inc.868 Ululani St Ste 109, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 961-9040
I thought he is no longer practicing?
About Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1104999770
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Dr. Shapiro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Ringworm, Impetigo and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
