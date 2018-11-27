Dr. Slotkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Slotkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WESTERN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND HEALTH.
Dr. Slotkin's Office Locations
- 1 8765 Aero Dr Ste 227, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 560-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great with those suffering from Generalized Anxiety. DCC
About Dr. Robert Slotkin, MD
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND HEALTH
