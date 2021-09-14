Dr. Robert Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Solomon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Solomon, MD
Dr. Robert Solomon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian-Columbia Campus
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon's Office Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Solomon is calm, thorough and his office staff (especially Janet) is the best!!
About Dr. Robert Solomon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1306987227
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia Campus
- New York &amp;amp; Presbyterian Hospitals-Columbia Campus
- New York &amp;amp; Presbyterian Hospitals-Columbia Campus|Presby-Colum U
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.