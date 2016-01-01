Overview of Dr. Robert Terranova, DO

Dr. Robert Terranova, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Stafford Township, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.