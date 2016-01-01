Dr. Robert Terranova, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terranova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Terranova, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Stafford Township, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terranova's Office Locations
- 1 53 Nautilus Dr Ste 201, Stafford Township, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 616-7833
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1871538330
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn
- Temple University Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Albany Med Coll Hosp
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terranova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terranova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terranova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terranova has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terranova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Terranova speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Terranova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terranova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terranova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terranova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.