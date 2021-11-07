Dr. Robert Tower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tower, MD
Dr. Robert Tower, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Tower Oculofacial Plastic Surgery1211 NW Glisan St Ste 201, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 227-5075
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I never leave reviews but I would like everyone who is interested in having a procedure done to know Dr. Tower’s is your guy! I had my upper eye lids done and I am so happy with the results! I just had my lowers done this week and I can tell I will be thrilled with the results as well!
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1063512101
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Tower has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tower accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tower.
