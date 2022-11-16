Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troell M D F A C S is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Troell M D F A C S works at
Locations
1
Beauty By Design7975 W Sahara Ave Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (775) 257-1960
2
Beauty By Design2801 E Coast Hwy Ste E, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625 Directions (424) 587-3020
3
Beauty By Design - Irvine113 Waterworks Way Ste 105, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 989-8359
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Troell was very positive. Dr. Troell and his staff make you feel welcome and comfortable. My procedure went wonderfully and the results are great. I will definitely be returning to him.
About Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Med Center
- Oakland Naval Hospital
- Naval Medical Center|San Diego Naval Hospital
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troell M D F A C S has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Troell M D F A C S using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Troell M D F A C S has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troell M D F A C S speaks Italian.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Troell M D F A C S. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troell M D F A C S.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troell M D F A C S, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troell M D F A C S appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.