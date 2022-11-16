See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (42)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Troell M D F A C S works at Beauty By Design in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Corona Del Mar, CA and Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beauty By Design
    7975 W Sahara Ave Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 257-1960
  2. 2
    Beauty By Design
    2801 E Coast Hwy Ste E, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 587-3020
  3. 3
    Beauty By Design - Irvine
    113 Waterworks Way Ste 105, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 989-8359

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(34)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Nov 16, 2022
My experience with Dr. Troell was very positive. Dr. Troell and his staff make you feel welcome and comfortable. My procedure went wonderfully and the results are great. I will definitely be returning to him.
Sally — Nov 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian
NPI Number
  • 1700854122
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Stanford University Med Center
Residency
  • Oakland Naval Hospital
Internship
  • Naval Medical Center|San Diego Naval Hospital
Medical Education
  • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troell M D F A C S is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Troell M D F A C S has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Troell M D F A C S. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troell M D F A C S.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troell M D F A C S, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troell M D F A C S appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

