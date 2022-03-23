Dr. Robert Tsou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tsou, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Tsou, MD
Dr. Robert Tsou, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Tsou's Office Locations
Joohn S Lee MD Inc15963 Quantico Rd Ste B, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-8100
High Desert Cardiac & Medical Clinic Inc.17868 Us Highway 18, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-8100
Victor Valley Global Medical Center15248 Eleventh St, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 245-8691
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for 13 yrs. Pros: Office staff is pleasant and friendly once you get an appointment. Dr. Tsou is extremely knowledgeable and a fantastic surgeon. He is quick once you are in a room. He is caring and thorough. Cons: Office never answers the phone, you will play phone tag. Sometimes the office is busy, the longest I have had to wait is an hour.
About Dr. Robert Tsou, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1801999107
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsou has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsou speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.