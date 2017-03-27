Dr. Vaclav has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Vaclav, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Vaclav, DO
Dr. Robert Vaclav, DO is a Pulmonologist in Riverview, MI.
Dr. Vaclav works at
Dr. Vaclav's Office Locations
-
1
Family Health PC19020 FORT ST, Riverview, MI 48193 Directions (734) 362-5100
-
2
Beaumont Hospital - Trenton5450 Fort St, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions (734) 671-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaclav?
I am a long time patient of Dr Vaclav. He is kind and very caring. He listens with his attention totally on you. Sometimes runs late on appointment times because he listens. I'm happy to wait as I know he will also give me whatever time is needed.
About Dr. Robert Vaclav, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1205880192
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaclav accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaclav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaclav works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaclav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaclav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaclav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaclav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.