Overview of Dr. Robert Washington, MD

Dr. Robert Washington, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center.



Dr. Washington works at La Downtown Medical Center LLC in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.