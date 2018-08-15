Dr. Robert Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Weiss, MD
Dr. Robert Weiss, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-8515Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Opal Court Pediatrics1141 OPAL CT, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 791-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weiss was wonderful to my father in law and his office staff was professional and courteous. They were on time! A first for us
About Dr. Robert Weiss, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1669541157
Education & Certifications
- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Franklin and Marshall
- Pediatrics and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.