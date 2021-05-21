Overview of Dr. Robert Wilson, MD

Dr. Robert Wilson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest U Sch Med and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at Cardiac, Vascular & Thoracic Surgery Associates in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Partial Lung Collapse and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.