Dr. Yapundich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Yapundich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Yapundich, MD
Dr. Robert Yapundich, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Caldwell Memorial Hospital, Catawba Valley Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center and Rutherford Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yapundich works at
Dr. Yapundich's Office Locations
FryeCare Neurology1985 Tate Blvd SE Ste 600, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 328-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Abbott Northwestern Hospital800 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 863-4000
Office1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tele-physicians P.c.1768 Business Center Dr Ste 100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (866) 483-9690
Hospital Affiliations
- Caldwell Memorial Hospital
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Rutherford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yapundich was wonderful. He took his time and explained everything to and answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Robert Yapundich, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1417996695
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yapundich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yapundich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yapundich has seen patients for Gait Abnormality and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yapundich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yapundich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yapundich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yapundich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yapundich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.