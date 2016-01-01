Overview of Dr. Robert Zimmerman, MD

Dr. Robert Zimmerman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.