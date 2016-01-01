Dr. Robert Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Zimmerman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Mercy Medical Group /Infectious Disease3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- Infectious Disease- Oregon Health Sciences University
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
