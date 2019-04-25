Dr. Roberta Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberta Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberta Lee, MD
Dr. Roberta Lee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School-Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Clear Lake Pediatric Clinic PA16 Professional Park Dr, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 317-3932Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is the best! I wouldn't take my child to anyone else.She is through and compassionate. The last time I took my child in, I had recently been diagnosed with cancer and I asked her if the type was genetic. She responded, not this type. Which I was so happy to hear! As, we were leaving, she gave me one of the biggest hugs I have ever had! :)
About Dr. Roberta Lee, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School (San Antonio)
- University of Texas Medical School-Houston
