Dr. Robin Androphy, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (23)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robin Androphy, MD

Dr. Robin Androphy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School.

Dr. Androphy works at St Louis Psychiatry Group in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Androphy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Neuroscience LLC
    11477 Olde Cabin Rd Ste 210, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 997-5208

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Robin Androphy, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770523581
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Androphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Androphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Androphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Androphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Androphy works at St Louis Psychiatry Group in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Androphy’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Androphy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Androphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Androphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Androphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

