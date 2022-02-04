See All Psychiatrists in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Robin Berglund, MD

Psychiatry
2.1 (42)
Map Pin Small Sherman Oaks, CA
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robin Berglund, MD

Dr. Robin Berglund, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berglund's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4419 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 204, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 784-4706

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Feb 04, 2022
    I’ve had great experiences with Dr. Bergland over the years. He’s one of the few who totally get adult autism and ADHD, and doesn’t have bias against female diagnosis. He’s exclusively doing telehealth appointments right now, which works for me to avoid traffic!
    CF — Feb 04, 2022
    About Dr. Robin Berglund, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033202361
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berglund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berglund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Berglund. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berglund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berglund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berglund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

