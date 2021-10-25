See All Alternative Care in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Robin Leder, MD

Integrative Medicine
4.0 (39)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robin Leder, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.

Dr. Leder works at Better Alternative Medical Ctr in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Better Alternative Medical Center
    235 Prospect Ave Ste Lb, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 525-1155

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Hypothyroidism
VAP Lipid Testing
Malaise and Fatigue
Hypothyroidism
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
About Dr. Robin Leder, MD

  • Integrative Medicine
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • 1750437950
Education & Certifications

  • Montefiore M C H&l Moses Division
  • Atkins Center
  • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
  • BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robin Leder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Leder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Leder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Leder works at Better Alternative Medical Ctr in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Leder’s profile.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Leder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

