Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robyn Young, DO
Overview
Dr. Robyn Young, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
11101 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761
(818) 324-8277
Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Young conducts herself in a very professional manner. Her treatments are spot on and her work with her hands is amazing. Would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Robyn Young, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1871834135
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
