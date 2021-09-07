Dr. Anscombe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roderick Anscombe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roderick Anscombe, MD
Dr. Roderick Anscombe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gloucester, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anscombe's Office Locations
- 1 5 Main St, Gloucester, MA 01930 Directions (978) 559-0001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Anscombe for several years for my depression. He is intelligent , professional, intuitive, and effective. Even more important to me, he is empathetic and caring. Also, he makes me work to help myself. No doctor can help you if you’re unwilling to help yourself. I am a much stronger person since I first saw Dr. Anscombe. My depression is under control, and is so much better. My life is so much better. We
About Dr. Roderick Anscombe, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1073560868
Education & Certifications
- OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anscombe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Anscombe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Anscombe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anscombe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anscombe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.