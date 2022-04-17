Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Barroso, MD

Dr. Rodolfo Barroso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Barroso works at Joanna M Rodriguez MD PA in Hollywood, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.