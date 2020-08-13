Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Bordoni, MD

Dr. Rodolfo Bordoni, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Bordoni works at Georgia Cancer Specialists Affiliated With Northside Hospital in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.