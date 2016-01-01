See All Hematologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Rodolfo Gutierrez, MD

Hematology
Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Gutierrez, MD

Dr. Rodolfo Gutierrez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gutierrez's Office Locations

    11800 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90025 (310) 231-2127
    Weber Chen Medical Corp.
    Weber Chen Medical Corp.
    50 Alessandro Pl Ste 310, Pasadena, CA 91105 (626) 288-0008
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute
    The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute
    11818 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90025 (310) 231-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Fever
Viral Hepatitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Fever
Viral Hepatitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Rodolfo Gutierrez, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    NPI Number
    • 1184920944
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

