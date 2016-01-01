Overview of Dr. Roger Bonham, MD

Dr. Roger Bonham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.



Dr. Bonham works at Columbia Eye Consultants in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.