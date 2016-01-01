Dr. Roger Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Epstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roger Epstein, MD
Dr. Roger Epstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Epstein works at
Dr. Epstein's Office Locations
Coast Psychiatric Associates1650 Ximeno Ave Ste 230, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (562) 494-3633
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roger Epstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1053499384
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
