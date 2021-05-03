Overview of Dr. Roger Horan, MD

Dr. Roger Horan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Horan works at MANA Fayetteville Diagnostic Clinic in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.