Dr. Roger Horan, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Horan, MD
Dr. Roger Horan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Horan's Office Locations
Fayetteville Diagnostic Clinic3344 N Futrall Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and explained everything. Did not rush the visit and took his time.I felt at ease and comfortable with the care I received.
About Dr. Roger Horan, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1538101928
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Horan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.