Dr. Roger Rooth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Rooth works at Heritage Valley Medical Group Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rooth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Valley Medical Group Inc.
    100 Foster Ave Ste B, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 937-1110

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 17, 2017
    very friendly and nice Doctor.
    Archie Waltz in Mc Kees Rocks, PA — Apr 17, 2017
    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841242732
    Dr. Roger Rooth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rooth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rooth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rooth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rooth works at Heritage Valley Medical Group Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rooth’s profile.

    Dr. Rooth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rooth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rooth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rooth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

