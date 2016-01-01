Dr. Roger Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Roger Samuel, MD
Dr. Roger Samuel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Samuel works at
Dr. Samuel's Office Locations
Boca Raton Psychiatric Group7100 Camino Real Ste 401, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 368-8998
Boca Raton Psychiatric Group7200 Camino Real Ste 215, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 368-8998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Roger Samuel, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
