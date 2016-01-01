See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Roger Samuel, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roger Samuel, MD

Dr. Roger Samuel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Samuel works at Boca Raton Psychiatric Group in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Samuel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boca Raton Psychiatric Group
    7100 Camino Real Ste 401, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-8998
  2. 2
    Boca Raton Psychiatric Group
    7200 Camino Real Ste 215, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-8998

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Hypochondriasis
Impulse Control Disorders
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizophrenia
Somatoform Disorders

About Dr. Roger Samuel, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1033207741
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
