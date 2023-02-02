Overview of Dr. Rohit Kedia, DO

Dr. Rohit Kedia, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Kedia works at Facey Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.