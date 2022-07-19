Dr. Rohit Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Khanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rohit Khanna, MD
Dr. Rohit Khanna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Children's Hospital of Michigan
Dr. Khanna works at
Dr. Khanna's Office Locations
-
1
Practice311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 550, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 425-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Freedom Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Preferred Care Partners
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khanna?
Dr. Khanna did my cervical spinal surgery. He is the best neurosurgeon in this world. His technical ability, hundreds of patents and knowledge are second to none. I wouldn't trust anyone else with my spine.
About Dr. Rohit Khanna, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1922166396
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Michigan
- UCLA Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanna works at
Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.