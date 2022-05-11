Dr. Rohit Sud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Sud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rohit Sud, MD
Dr. Rohit Sud, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Casa Grande, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Rochester|University Of Rochester At Strong Memorial
Dr. Sud works at
Dr. Sud's Office Locations
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers1637 E Monument Plaza Cir Ste 1, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (480) 821-2838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers3686 S ROME ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 890-7705Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers1432 S Dobson Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 969-3637Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers PC695 S DOBSON RD, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-2838
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Altec
- Ameriben
- American Medical Security
- American Republic
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- AZ Health Concepts
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Cofinity
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Compusys
- Concentra
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- CRS
- EBMS
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Healthcare Connect
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- HealthChoice
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Integra Physician Network
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Lutheran Preferred
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MedPartners
- MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Prime Health Imaging
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Private Small Business Insurance
- Prudential
- Pyramid Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Sierra Choice
- Sliding Scale
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United American Insurance Company
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Unum
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wausau Benefits
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- Yavapai Long Term Care
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sud?
Dr Sud is the best. I couldn’t ask for a better doctor. He takes time with you, he explains so that you understand what he’s talking to you about, he answers questions so that you understand. He’s very friendly he’s been my doctor for nine years and I wouldn’t trade him for anything.
About Dr. Rohit Sud, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1477625465
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester|University Of Rochester At Strong Memorial
- Lincoln Medical Center
- PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sud accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sud works at
Dr. Sud has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sud speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.