Overview of Dr. Rohit Sud, MD

Dr. Rohit Sud, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Casa Grande, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Rochester|University Of Rochester At Strong Memorial



Dr. Sud works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Casa Grande, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ, Mesa, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.