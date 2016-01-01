Dr. Romel Demoraes, MDPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demoraes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romel Demoraes, MDPA
Overview
Dr. Romel Demoraes, MDPA is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL.
Dr. Demoraes works at
Locations
-
1
National Health Laboratories Inc1106 Druid Rd S Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-8618
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demoraes?
About Dr. Romel Demoraes, MDPA
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1609869155
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demoraes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demoraes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demoraes works at
Dr. Demoraes has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demoraes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Demoraes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demoraes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demoraes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demoraes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.