Dr. Rometta Powell, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rometta Powell, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rometta Powell, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fayetteville, GA.
Dr. Powell works at
Locations
-
1
Clairmont Dental Associates290 Highway 314 Ste A, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 744-4774Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powell?
Comfortable and actually fun!!
About Dr. Rometta Powell, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1235237876
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Powell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.