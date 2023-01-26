Dr. Rona Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rona Holmes, MD
Overview
Dr. Rona Holmes, MD is a Dermatologist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Holmes works at
Locations
-
1
Auburn Dermatology2172 Moores Mill Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 887-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff and very friendly. Always willing to help. Dr. Holmes is great.
About Dr. Rona Holmes, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmes works at
Dr. Holmes has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
