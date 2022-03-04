Dr. Ronald Baum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Baum, MD
Dr. Ronald Baum, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Kihei, HI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Rush University.
Dr. Baum's Office Locations
1
Ultimate Health Chiropractic LLC221 Piikea Ave Ste A, Kihei, HI 96753 Directions (877) 589-7940
2
Jared D. Ament MD Mph PC7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 215, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 888-4577Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been a patient of Dr. Baum since the age of 5. My son is now 25. He has ALWAYS taken his time. Explains everything and listens with care. We are residents of Maui however spent a couple years in Woodland Hills. So when we went back to Maui I was so happy that he was practicing here as well. It was such a relief. The care my son receives is wonderful. He has empathy when needed. I wait in all Drs. offices, that’s completely normal. His staff are all very nice. They go out of their way respond promptly. I find that listening first and then asking questions works well, as it’s easier on both sides. I don’t know if they read these, hoping they do. I would definitely recommend Dr. Ronald Baum. Grateful Maui Mom
- Pediatric Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164412375
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baum works at
Dr. Baum speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
