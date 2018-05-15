See All Radiation Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Ronald Ennis, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.8 (5)
Map Pin Small New Brunswick, NJ
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Ennis, MD

Dr. Ronald Ennis, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Ennis works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ennis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 975-3881
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Bladder Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Bladder Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 15, 2018
    One the best professional and competent Dottor I meet I well give EEE and also nice and Uman he care about the patience’s. Aldo Truscello
    Aldo. Truscello in New York — May 15, 2018
    Dr. Ronald Ennis, MD
    About Dr. Ronald Ennis, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780668400
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Ennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ennis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ennis works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ennis’s profile.

    Dr. Ennis has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ennis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ennis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

